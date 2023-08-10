Anti-Semtic messages put onto people’s driveways in West Brookfield

West Brookfield Police responded to calls Tuesday morning of anti-semitic messages that had shown up on several people’s driveways.
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
“We didn’t know what it was and we didn’t know if it was going to be physically harmful, they were left on some driveways, so the fire chief and I responded to the area. We determined it wasn’t physically harmful but then we noticed the contents, they were pretty offensive,” said West Brookfield Police Chief Nathan Hagglund.

The Police Department sharing this photo with us where you can see a sandwich bag filled with rice and a note.

The message contained language blaming the Jewish community for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are concerning events, right. This is absolutely something that is disrupting and disturbing, but we are here for our community,” said Hagglund.

The executive director of the Jewish Federation of Central Mass. says the Jewish community isn’t a stranger to this type of attack.

“Our community is all too familiar to these sorts of incidents. We won’t be threatened by abhorrent actions or propaganda,” said Steven Schimmel.

Now, the police department and Jewish Federation are uniting in solidarity to stand up against hate.

“Around the country and around the world these types of incidents are on the rise and we remain more vigilant.  Thankfully we have great partners and great support from our local law enforcement and other organizations in the community and around the region,” stated Schimmel.

“This is the first incident that I’m aware of in West Brookfield and one thing we don’t support is hate of any kind. We want to show our support of unity and inclusiveness for any member of the community,” supported Hagglund.

While chief Nathan Hagglund says this is the first incident of its kind in the town, antisemitic attacks are on the rise here in the Bay State, according to a recent report from the anti-defamation league.

Massachusetts has the sixth highest rate of antisemitic harassment, vandalism, and assault. There were 152 antisemitic incidents last year, a 41 percent rise from the year before.

“Thankfully it doesn’t feel that way to us.  While we hear about those incidents and that affects us, by and large, we still feel like a welcomed part of the community. We are proud of the contributions Jews have made to the fabric of American life,” said Schimmel

Schimmel tells Western Mass News that he wants the local Jewish community to know that law enforcement and local organizations, like the Jewish Federation, prioritize their safety and security, especially following incidents like these.

For more information about how Jewish hate has risen in Massachusetts, Click Here

