Chicopee ‘National Night Out’ postponed again due to weather

National Night Out festivities in Chicopee have been postponed again due to inclement weather.
National Night Out festivities in Chicopee have been postponed again due to inclement weather.
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - National Night Out festivities in Chicopee have been postponed again due to inclement weather.

This is the second time this summer the event has had to be postponed due to the weather.

The City of Chicopee announcing on their Facebook page Thursday that it was a difficult decision to make.

“Due to the forecasted rain and potential thunderstorms, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the National Night Out event. Our priority is ensuring a safe and enjoyable family event for all,” the Mayor’s Office stated.

The event was originally planned for Monday, August 7th at Sarah Jane Sherman Park, but as a result of wet weather and possible thunderstorms that day, it was pushed to Thursday instead.

[READ MORE: ‘National Night Out’ in Chicopee postponed due to inclement weather]

Now, with the decision to postpone again city officials are working on setting a new date.

”Please stay tuned...We appreciate your understanding and look forward to sharing a memorable day with you soon!,” the Mayor’s Office added.

