Getting Answers: CDC recommends new RSV vaccine approved by FDA

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Hope for new parents when it comes to protecting their babies from the potentially deadly respiratory virus known as RSV.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending preventative shots for infants under 8 months old.

“It was definitely something that freaked me out a little bit as a new mom, this was the first time I had to deal with any sickness, even a common cold I hadn’t dealt with before, so it was terrifying,” said Alyssa Archuleta, a mother to a child who suffered from RSV.

A week Archuleta won’t forget, 2 years ago, when her son Milian was just 5 months old when he contracted Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s a virus that sends nearly 80-thousand kids under the age of 5 to the hospital and results in 100 to 300 deaths of children a year.

“He was so little, he was so vulnerable to the disease, and he couldn’t tell me what he was feeling, so it was this constant fear of keeping my eye on him 24/7.”

Luckily, Alyssa’s son pulled through but the first 8 months of a child’s life can also be the toughest time for them to fight off a severe to fatal case of the illness.

Now, a possible breakthrough in the fight against one of the leading causes of death for infants.

“This is actually a huge game changer. this could make a big difference,” said Dr. John Kelly of Redwood Pediatrics.

That big difference comes in the form of an injection of a new monoclonal antibody product called ‘Beyfortus’. It’s a recent FDA-approved shot proven to reduce the risks of hospitalizations and doctor visits for infants suffering from RSV by 80 percent.

We brought our questions to Dr. John Kelley in East Longmeadow. He tells Western Mass News while the shot will have an impact, it may only be temporary.

“It will help the kids for the time period that we give the one shot and apparent indication it’s just one dose in the RSV season for any kid under 8 months of age. But those antibodies will eventually go away and then that immunity will wane,” said Kelley.

This first shot is recommended for all infants under 8 months old, who are dealing with their first RSV season, which runs from the fall through the spring, and a small group of older children who are severely immunocompromised.

As for Alyssa, she urges all parents to look into the new immunization before it’s too late.

“You never know what’s going to happen to you until it happens to you. It can still happen to you, I thought I did everything right, and he still somehow contracted it, so just be prepared,” warned Archuleta.

It’s unclear when that shot will be made available to young ones this fall, but you can start preparing now. The CDC and Dr. Kelley recommend parents speak with their child’s physician about the immunization as soon as possible.

