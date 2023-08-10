Gunshot victim killed, police investigate scene on E. Columbus Ave. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A shooting victim has died after police say they were called to E. Columbus Avenue in Springfield early Thursday morning.

The Springfield Police Department reports officers responded to the scene in the 500 block of E. Columbus Ave. at about 1:35 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.

When they arrived they found the victim. Officers provided first aid and transported the man to Baystate Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Western Mass News sent a crew to the area Thursday morning. We could see police officers conducting the investigation at a plaza off of Mill Street. There was crime scene tape up surrounding the parking lot and several orange and green evidence markers on the ground in the middle of Mill St. as well as the entrance to the parking lot.

AMR was on scene as well as the Springfield Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit.

Police have not announced any arrest yet in this case which is also being investigated by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

If you have any information about this incident please call the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or you can reach out anonymously via Text-A-Tip. Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and add your tip.

This latest shooting comes amidst an uptick in gun violence in the city of Springfield this year.

[READ MORE: Springfield community leaders stepping up to address gun violence]

Western Mass News will continue to effort more information on this case. Stay with us online and on-air for the very latest.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.