Local teenager in need of kidney transplant, looks for community help

ENFIELD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) - A local teenager is in need of a kidney transplant. Now, her family is asking the community for help

“The whole diagnosis was really rough on me. I was 11 I didn’t know what was happening, I didn’t know what was wrong with me, I didn’t understand why I was sick out of all the people in the world, why it had to be me,” said Natalie Rock.

When Natalie Rock was just 11 years old, she was diagnosed with membranous nephropathy, a form of kidney disease. Since her diagnosis, she has had several infusions to prevent the disease from progressing.

Unfortunately, due to allergic reactions from various medications used during these procedures, she had to stop. Now Natalie goes to dialysis on a regular basis, just to stay alive.

“It’s limited my life more than I’d like it to,” said Natalie.

Because of her disease, Natalie is in desperate need of a kidney donation. She’s currently on the deceased donor list, which could take up to 8 years to find a match.

“I think a lot about what if I don’t get a donor, what if I die because of this, and honestly that’s something I’ve come to terms with,” admitted Natalie.

As Natalie searches for a transplant, she and her family have called upon the community for support.

They’ve created lawn signs, cards, and other items to get Natalie’s story out there, to help her to find a living donor.

“It’s the hardest thing to do is to ask someone to donate your kidney,” said Tammy Rock, Natalie’s mother.

Tammy, tells Western Mass News she originally tried to donate her own kidney to her daughter but due to medical issues, was unable to. She says because of her age, Natalie will likely need more than one kidney donation within her lifetime. This means finding a living donor age-appropriate for her 19-year-old daughter is ideal.

Despite going through difficult times, both Natalie and her mother say they are beyond grateful for all the donations and community support they’ve received since their medical journey began.

Not only are they sharing Natalie’s story to help find her a donor, but they’re hoping to bring attention to all the other people out there dealing with the disease.

“There are so many people that need kidneys, and the deceased kidney donor list you’re like waiting 7 years,” said Tammy.

To learn more about Natalie’s story and how you can help click here.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.