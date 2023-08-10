Movie weapons supervisor pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

In this screen grab from lapel camera video provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office,...
In this screen grab from lapel camera video provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, movie set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, right, speaks with a sheriff’s deputy as other colleagues stand with her on the set of the western movie “Rust,” shortly after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal, Oct. 21, 2021, in New Mexico. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The woman who oversaw the use of weapons on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence, New Mexico court officials said.

Movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed waived her right to an arraignment on the charges in the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie “Rust,” officials said Wednesday.

A state district judge tentatively scheduled a trial for December.

A defense attorney for Gutierrez-Reed has characterized it a tragic accident and says the weapons specialist committed no crime. Prosecutors allege Gutierrez-Reed was negligent in the handling of firearms and ammunition on the set.

“Rust” safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls has pleaded no contest to a charge of unsafe handling of a firearm and received a suspended sentence of six months’ probation.

In April, prosecutors dropped charges against Baldwin, who was pointing a gun at Hutchins when it went off, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A murder suspect appeared before a judge in Northampton on Wednesday, accused of stabbing her...
Easthampton murder suspect appears in court
Actor Channing Tatum and his 10-year-old daughter Everly were spotted trading friendship...
Channing Tatum, 10-year-old daughter trade friendship bracelets with fans at Taylor Swift show
FILE - The line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York,...
The end-call button on your iPhone could move soon. What to know about Apple’s iOS 17 change
Crews in Palmer are on scene for a car crash on Gate Street Tuesday evening.
1 person transported by MedFlight after serious crash in Palmer
Police and Fire are currently on the scene of a Car Accident in Monson as a driver struck a...
Car collides with house on Cushman Street in Monson

Latest News

FILE - Valet Walt Nauta hands former President Donald Trump an umbrella before he speaks at...
Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case; property manager’s arraignment postponed
Luke Bryan continues working hard as he has a busy concert schedule combined with his work on...
‘Working my butt off’: Luke Bryan says he earned where he is today
File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
From eggs to electronics to used cars, consumer inflation eased its grip on US households in July
National Night Out festivities in Chicopee have been postponed again due to inclement weather.
Chicopee ‘National Night Out’ postponed again due to weather