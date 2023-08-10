Scientists discover new species of giant amphibian in Australia

Scientists discovered a new species of giant amphibian after a fossil was found in a retaining wall in Australia. (Credit: UNSW Sydney, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists have discovered a new species of giant amphibian after its fossil was found in Australia.

The 240 million-year-old fossil was inside quarry rocks that were intended for constructing a wall.

The new species has been named Arenaerpeton supinatus, which means supine sand creeper.

It is believed to have inhabited freshwater rivers during the Triassic period.

Scientists say the fossil shows nearly the entire skeleton and the outline of its skin.

It is rare for something this old to be this intact and with the soft tissue preserved.

The fossil is set to be displayed at the Australian Museum in Sydney later this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A murder suspect appeared before a judge in Northampton on Wednesday, accused of stabbing her...
Easthampton murder suspect appears in court
Actor Channing Tatum and his 10-year-old daughter Everly were spotted trading friendship...
Channing Tatum, 10-year-old daughter trade friendship bracelets with fans at Taylor Swift show
Crews in Palmer are on scene for a car crash on Gate Street Tuesday evening.
1 person transported by MedFlight after serious crash in Palmer
FILE - The line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York,...
The end-call button on your iPhone could move soon. What to know about Apple’s iOS 17 change
Police and Fire are currently on the scene of a Car Accident in Monson as a driver struck a...
Car collides with house on Cushman Street in Monson

Latest News

A new reports details more gifts to Justice Clarence Thomas from his wealthy friends.
Report details more lavish gifts for Justice Thomas
File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
US consumer inflation edged up in July for the first time in a year to 3.2%
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Springfield Police Investigate Crime Scene in South End
Tapestry, parent company of luxury handbag and accessories retailer Coach, is buying the owner...
Parent of Coach will buy Versace owner Capri in $8.5 billion deal
FILE - Valet Walt Nauta hands former President Donald Trump an umbrella before he speaks at...
Mar-a-Lago property manager and Trump’s aide are due back in court in the classified documents case