Shaping Soles gifts one thousand shoe pairs to children in need.

The non-profit shoe donation drive was created last December.
By Addie Patterson and Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Shaping Soles has gifted one thousand pairs of shoes to children in need.

The non-profit shoe donation drive was created last December.

since then, founders Chris Goossens and his girlfriend Caty, have been on a mission to make sure people in need have proper footwear.

The organization has now donated over two thousand pairs of shoes.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Increasing clouds and humidity Thursday with rain arriving by mid-afternoon.
Increasing Shower Chances Thursday
Gov. Healey issues state of emergency amid influx of migrant families
Gov. Healey issues state of emergency amid influx of migrant families
Crews in Palmer are on scene for a car crash on Gate Street Tuesday evening.
1 person transported by MedFlight after serious crash in Palmer
Hampden County Sheriff's Department
Hampden County Sheriff officers save overdosing victim in Downtown Springfield
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
5 teenagers arrested in Springfield for recent car break-ins

Latest News

This lead to questions about the state’s handling of offenders under the age of 18.
Springfield Police report a spike in juvenile crime in city
Town by Town is taking you to Chicopee, Holyoke, and Monson.
Town by Town: Chicopee celebrates building anniversary, Holyoke hosts job fair, Veteran’s home renovated for free
A local teenager is in need of a kidney transplant. Now, her family is asking the community for...
Local teenager in need of kidney transplant, looks for community help
Governor Healey signed the Massachusetts 2024 fiscal year budget into law on Wednesday.
New state budget makes pandemic-era free school lunch program permanent