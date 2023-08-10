Shaping Soles gifts one thousand shoe pairs to children in need.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Shaping Soles has gifted one thousand pairs of shoes to children in need.

The non-profit shoe donation drive was created last December.

since then, founders Chris Goossens and his girlfriend Caty, have been on a mission to make sure people in need have proper footwear.

The organization has now donated over two thousand pairs of shoes.

