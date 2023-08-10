Showers Tonight, then a Very Nice End to the Week!

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Periods of showers on tap for the remainder of the day for western Mass and southern New England. We may see a brief imbedded downpour or hear a rumble of thunder, but nothing strong or severe will come our way.

A cold front moves through close to midnight, bringing an end to any lingering rain. Skies gradually clear and some areas of fog are possible. Temperatures cool to around 60 by sunrise.

We end the week with a beautiful summer day with mostly sunny skies, a healthy west-northwest breeze and lower humidity. Afternoon highs near 80 for most with some 70s in the hills and Berkshires.

Cool and comfy Friday night through Saturday morning with lows falling well into the 50s.

While Saturday starts off nice with some sunshine, clouds and humidity will be increasing ahead of an approaching warm and cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking possible by the evening and a few storms could be severe here in western Mass and Connecticut. Clouds may linger much of Saturday night with a chance for a shower, which would limit our chances to view the Perseid Meteor Shower.

Showers are possible Sunday morning with a passing warm front, then high pressure builds in briefly with slightly drier air for Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Humidity increases again Monday and yet another warm and cold front will bring shower and thunderstorm chances Monday evening and Tuesday. The rest of the week is looking seasonably warm.

