Springfield Police Arrest Suspected Stalker with Trafficking Weight of Heroin, Cocaine, and Firearm Accessories

Detectives recovered more than 11 grams of cocaine, a firearm magazine, a firearm silencer,...
Detectives recovered more than 11 grams of cocaine, a firearm magazine, a firearm silencer, more than $1600 in cash, more than 330 bags of heroin, and more than 11 grams of black tar heroin.(Springfield Police Department)
By Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Wednesday, at 6:35 p.m the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit seized a trafficking level amount of heroin, cocaine, a firearm magazine, a firearm silencer and arrested 29-year-old John-Paul Vargas on the 100 block of Seymour Street in connection with a firearm-armed assault to rob and stalking incidents.

For the past several months, members of the Springfield Police Detective Bureau and Firearms Investigation Unit have been investigating a suspect involved in multiple stalking incidents involving the same victim in Indian Orchard.

On Wednesday night, while conducting an unrelated investigation, FIU Detectives saw the suspect’s car from the previous incidents and were able to identify the driver as the suspect.

Detectives then captured the suspect using a traffic stop on Seymour Street and placed Vargas under arrest.

Inside the car, Detectives recovered more than 11 grams of cocaine, a firearm magazine, a firearm silencer, more than $1600 in cash, more than 330 bags of heroin, and more than 11 grams of black tar heroin.

At the time of his arrest, Vargas was out on bail from Eastern Hampshire District Court for heroin and cocaine distribution charges as well as open and gross lewdness. Vargas has a previous conviction in Springfield District Court for open and gross lewdness.

Vargas is currently charged with:

  • Firearm-Armed Assault to Rob
  • Heroin Trafficking
  • Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug
  • Possession of a Firearm Silencer
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
  • Stalking

Western Mass News will continue to update this story if any more information is released.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A murder suspect appeared before a judge in Northampton on Wednesday, accused of stabbing her...
Easthampton murder suspect appears in court
Actor Channing Tatum and his 10-year-old daughter Everly were spotted trading friendship...
Channing Tatum, 10-year-old daughter trade friendship bracelets with fans at Taylor Swift show
FILE - The line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York,...
The end-call button on your iPhone could move soon. What to know about Apple’s iOS 17 change
Crews in Palmer are on scene for a car crash on Gate Street Tuesday evening.
1 person transported by MedFlight after serious crash in Palmer
A shooting victim has died after police say they were called to E. Columbus Avenue in...
Gunshot victim killed, police investigate scene on E. Columbus Ave. in Springfield

Latest News

Tax-free weekend has stores getting ready for boom in Buisness
Holyoke Police Department Photo
Holyoke residents on alert after multiple car thefts in the City
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town By Town: Youth robotics program, Graham Central Railroad Anniversary, Free health fairs
The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was...
Easthampton Public Schools starts year with new leadership