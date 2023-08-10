Springfield Police Arrest Suspected Stalker with Trafficking Weight of Heroin, Cocaine, and Firearm Accessories

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Wednesday, at 6:35 p.m the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit seized a trafficking level amount of heroin, cocaine, a firearm magazine, a firearm silencer and arrested 29-year-old John-Paul Vargas on the 100 block of Seymour Street in connection with a firearm-armed assault to rob and stalking incidents.

For the past several months, members of the Springfield Police Detective Bureau and Firearms Investigation Unit have been investigating a suspect involved in multiple stalking incidents involving the same victim in Indian Orchard.

On Wednesday night, while conducting an unrelated investigation, FIU Detectives saw the suspect’s car from the previous incidents and were able to identify the driver as the suspect.

Detectives then captured the suspect using a traffic stop on Seymour Street and placed Vargas under arrest.

Inside the car, Detectives recovered more than 11 grams of cocaine, a firearm magazine, a firearm silencer, more than $1600 in cash, more than 330 bags of heroin, and more than 11 grams of black tar heroin.

At the time of his arrest, Vargas was out on bail from Eastern Hampshire District Court for heroin and cocaine distribution charges as well as open and gross lewdness. Vargas has a previous conviction in Springfield District Court for open and gross lewdness.

Vargas is currently charged with:

Firearm-Armed Assault to Rob

Heroin Trafficking

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession of a Firearm Silencer

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Stalking



Western Mass News will continue to update this story if any more information is released.

