Springfield Police Investigate Crime Scene in South End

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield police officers are investigating an early morning incident at a plaza off Mill Street.

It’s unclear what happened and if anyone was hurt. But, first responders were on scene.

For a while, officers had shut down Mill Street and portions of Main Street and East Columbus Avenue.

Those roads have since been reopened.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.