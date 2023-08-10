Town by Town: Chicopee celebrates building anniversary, Holyoke hosts job fair, Veteran’s home renovated for free

(WGGB/WSHM) -Town by Town is taking you to Chicopee, Holyoke, and Monson.

A big anniversary was celebrated in the city of Chicopee today.

The Chicopee community coming together this morning to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the historic Starzyk building located on Center Street. All residents and admirers of local history were invited to join city officials in marking this significant milestone.

Now to Holyoke where the city’s brand new mass-hire facility held a job fair today, at the steam building location on Race Street.

We’re told Valley Springs Behavioral Health Hospital was there and they still have a lot of open positions they’re eager to fill!

now to our final stop, Monson, where Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity teamed up with Window World of western Mass. for their latest veterans build home preservation project today.

Window World began work replacing the windows, siding, doors, and gutters for one local former army specialist, and his wife. The couple purchased their one-story Monson home back in 1992 and now, thanks to the donated labor their home is finally getting the facelift it deserves.

