Wildfires in Maui affect travel plans, cause changes to getaways

Fires continue to burn on Maui(kptv)
By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Our team coverage turns to the impact these fires are having on local travel plans to what is, for many, a bucket-list destination.

We spoke with a local travel agent who tells me she has been busy the past couple of days helping people change their Hawaiian vacation plans.

The blazing fire was everywhere, consuming the historic town of Lahaina in Maui, Hawaii, since Wednesday. Forcing tourists and locals alike out of the popular travel destination.

An emergency that Doreen Coakley Rodriguez, the owner of Doreen’s Going Places Travel Services in Springfield, says is even impacting people across western Mass.

“Unfortunately, I had clients that wanted to go there and now this situation’s happened and I had to take that situation and move them to another location. So, unfortunately, they had to apply for a passport. They had to expedite the passport because, needless to say, you don’t need a passport for Hawaii. They are United States waters and lands, right? So, now they had to spend extra money because they had to redo it. and I get it, there are other places in the united states they can go to. but that’s a bucket-list island,” said Coakley Rodriguez.

Travel to Maui is discouraged, but the Kahului airport remains open for continued evacuations.

Hawaiian Airlines, as well as other carriers, are offering travelers impacted by the wildfires to change their travel plans without having to pay extra fees.

Coakley Rodriguez tells Western Mass News her recommendation to those planning trips to Maui is to stay informed and be open to changing plans.

“I would say, listen, let’s take that off your bucket list for a minute. Let’s look at another place for you to go and then we can review that in a year or a year and a half. Because, again, infrastructure is everything, the loss, we don’t know about yet, right?” said Coakley Rodriguez.

There are no direct flights to Hawaii from Bradley International Airport but Alisa Sisic, the airport’s Senior Manager of Marketing And Communications tells us in a statement:

“Individuals traveling out of Bradley International Airport to Hawaii by taking a connecting flight are advised to follow the advice of government authorities and to contact their respective airline for travel options.”

Alisa Sisic - Sr. Manager of Marketing And Communications – Bradley International Airport

Coakley Rodriguez also tells us that once it is safe to travel back to Maui, people should do so and not cancel their plans as this could have a negative impact on the island, the tourism industry, and even their recovery efforts from these wildfires.

