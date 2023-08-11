A Beautiful Day on Tap to End the Week

By Janna Brown
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We ended up seeing a decent soaking across the lower valley with Springfield seeing 0.72″ from a few rounds of heavier rain. Farther northwest, rain amounts were near nothing.

Skies continue to clear overnight with areas of fog and lows nearing 60.

We end the week with a beautiful summer day with mostly sunny skies, a healthy west-northwest breeze and lower humidity. Afternoon highs near 80 for most with some 70s in the hills and Berkshires.

Cool and comfy Friday night through Saturday morning with lows falling well into the 50s.

While Saturday starts off nice with some sunshine, clouds and humidity will be increasing ahead of an approaching warm and cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking possible by the evening and a few storms could be severe here in western Mass and Connecticut. Clouds may linger much of Saturday night with a chance for a shower, which would limit our chances to view the Perseid Meteor Shower.

Showers are possible Sunday morning with a passing warm front, then high pressure builds in briefly with slightly drier air for Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Humidity increases again Monday and yet another warm and cold front will bring shower and thunderstorm chances Monday evening and Tuesday. The rest of the week is looking seasonably warm.

