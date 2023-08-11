Easthampton Public Schools starts year with new leadership

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -After a controversial search that made national headlines earlier this year, Easthampton public schools are ready to go this fall, under new leadership.

For months, who the next superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools would be was in question after the first candidate’s offer was rescinded, and that second person took their name out of the running. Now ahead of the upcoming school year, Eastampton Public Schools is under new leadership.

“I think we’re back on track and people are ready to move forward,” said Interim Superintendent, Maureen Binienda.

At the end of March, the offer to Dr. Vito Perrone was rescinded in a controversial decision by the school committee after two members were offended by his use of the word “ladies” when addressing them in an email.

Then the committee’s second choice withdrew her name from the running shortly after.

That’s when the school committee elected to find an interim superintendent to head the district through the 2023-2024 school year, a role Bineinda is excited to take on.

“In my conversations since July when I got here I feel people have said let’s move forward and let’s get back to focusing on our students in our schools and what they need and start preparing for this year,” said Bineinda.

Bienenda is entering her 48th year working in Massachusetts public schools, after spending 46 years in Worcester Public Schools wearing many hats including superintendent for six years before retiring in June of 2022.

But she wasn’t ready to leave behind her job as an educator entirely. Bienvenido served as interim superintendent at Quaboag Public Schools last year and is eager to begin a new chapter in Easthampton.

I find that children are children, and there is a similarity among staff. One of the greatest things that I have found from leaving Worcester and going here is there are so many dedicated educators.

Of course, Binienda had heard about the controversy over the role of Eastampton schools superintendent but she says it’s time to move on and focus on the students and their education and that’s the message she wants to relay.

“One particular student concern was, can you help our community heal because they felt that people had taken sides and they really wanted the community to heal. My response to that is that we need to refocus our work on why we are all here, which is for the students of this community, and work together to give them as many opportunities and feelings of support this year,” stated Binienda.

Now Binienda is only taking over for one year as the school committee will work toward selecting a permanent superintendent to take over in July of 2024, which means her role in the interim is a bit different.

“An interim position is really to handle everyday operations of the school district 2, obviously solve any challenges that come during that period of time that you were here. To prepare the school district for the permanent superintendent that would be appointed next year,” said Binienda.

“I am working with the curriculum coordinator and we would really like to work on talking about universal design learning. Already in anyone’s classroom you have students with varying degrees of learning abilities and you also have your special education students you have your ESL students, so what do you want as a teacher is to be able to teach a lesson to level it effectively and meet all of the needs of all the students at the same time. and that has become more challenging than where it used to be,” explained Binienda.

Another challenge Binienda tells us they are working to overcome, social-emotional learning, especially after isolation during the covid-19 pandemic.

“This generation is not lost because we went through covid. Students still love learning, and they come to school every day wanting to learn and teachers want to teach them. It is just a matter of catching students up and I really think that we have begun that process, and hopefully, we continue to do that here this year,” said Binienda.

She says part of what has drawn her back to schools after nearly five decades is not only the students she encounters but the dedication she sees in the staff as well, something she has seen already in the Easthampton community.

“Sometimes I think that public education from people they like to always make negative comments about it. National news or what you might hear from some independent sources is that public education is failing kids. I have never believed that. Educators are really giving everything they can for our students in front of them,” stated Binienda.

We asked if there was anything that she wants people to know before we go into this upcoming school year.

“I’m a very personal person. I really like to meet people and hear their opinions, just to hear what they think about education here in Easthampton. The number one thing that you learn is that people matter, and how you relate to them, and how you help them solve some of the challenges that they might be feeling and at the same time celebrate them for their work is key. and I hope to be able to continue to do that here,” said Binienda.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.