A First Alert Weather Day Saturday for Evening Storms

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A beautiful weather day to end the week with sunshine and fair-weather clouds, low humidity and a healthy breeze.

Breezes lighten this evening, diminishing to 5mph not long after sunset. We remain comfortable with clear skies through sunrise Saturday, which should allow lows to fall into the lower and middle 50s.

Saturday begins pleasant and cool, but temperatures warm quickly with some early sunshine. Scattered clouds will be increasing throughout the day along with humidity and we should stay rain-free through the early afternoon. However, a warm front will approach, bringing a threat for thunderstorms-some strong to severe by the late afternoon through midnight or so. Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for this concern.

The severe risk Saturday for southern New England is highest here in western Mass-a level 2 out of 5. The main threat is straight line wind gusts of 40-60mph and also a lower risk for large hail and a brief tornado. Timing of severe storms looks to be from 4pm to midnight, then a few showers and weaker thunderstorms are possible overnight through Sunday morning as a cold front moves through.

Sunday begins with scattered showers and some thunder with a passing cold front, then wind shifts back to the west-northwest and drier air gradually builds in. Skies turn partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs getting into the middle 80s for the valley. Pleasant weather continues through Monday morning, then we look to repeat the weekend weather Monday and Tuesday with our next round of showers and thunderstorms.

Next week begins with increasing humidity Monday, then a chance for thunderstorms Monday evening and night. Shower and storm chances continue Tuesday until a cold front moves through, then drier air returns Wednesday and Thursday with good sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Another risk for storms late in the week will be followed by a shot of refreshing air.

