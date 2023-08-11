Former Ware fire chief indicted after embezzling 28k

WARE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Hampshire County grand jury indicted the former fire chief of Ware on Thursday for allegedly embezzling more than $28,000 from the town and three regional fire associations.

Former Town of Ware Fire Chief Thomas Coulombe will be arraigned on four counts of larceny over $1,200 on a yet-to-be-determined date. He is accused of submitting false and inflated reimbursement requests to the Town of Ware and for allegedly stealing funds from three regional non-profit fire associations.

The Office of the Inspector General started an investigation after receiving an anonymous tip. The findings of the investigation were shared with the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Then the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office referred the matter to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office to avoid a possible appearance of a conflict of interest.

Mr. Coulombe served as the fire chief for the Town of Ware from 2002 to 2019. The investigation concluded that between 2014 and 2019, Mr. Coulombe submitted reimbursement requests to the town for expenses that he did not himself bring in, and that overstated his expenses with false or altered receipts. As a result of this scheme, Mr. Coulombe allegedly stole more than $3,700 from the Town of Ware.

Overlapping with his service as Ware Fire Chief, Mr. Coulombe also served as the treasurer of three regional non-profit fire associations. These associations were funded by area communities and provided training and services to the region. The indictments allege that between 2013 and 2020, Mr. Coulombe embezzled more than $24,000 from these associations while serving as their treasurer.

