Gunshot victim killed on Hancock St. in Springfield, identified

Authorities have released the identity of the man who was shot and killed on Hancock Street in...
Authorities have released the identity of the man who was shot and killed on Hancock Street in Springfield Sunday night.(Western Mass News photo)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the identity of the man who was shot and killed on Hancock Street in Springfield Sunday night.

Emmanuel Hernandez-Garcia, was 29-years-old and from Springfield.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified him on Friday as they investigate this shooting.

Officers were called to the intersection of Hancock and Union Streets around 7:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim.

When police arrived, they found Hernandez-Garcia suffering from a gunshot wound.

“He was quickly transported to Baystate Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries,” explained Jim Leydon, with the Hampden DA’s Office.

[READ MORE: Springfield Police investigating deadly shooting at Union and Hancock Streets]

At this time no arrest has been reported.

Bot the Springfield Police Department and the the Hampden District Attorney’s Office continue to work on this case.

If you have any information about this incident please call the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at (413) 787-6355 or anonymously ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and then add your tip.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another fatal shooting in Springfield on Thursday claimed the life of an unidentified man.
Gunshot victim killed, police investigate scene on E. Columbus Ave. in Springfield
A murder suspect appeared before a judge in Northampton on Wednesday, accused of stabbing her...
Easthampton murder suspect appears in court
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Friday afternoon forecast
A Beautiful Friday Afternoon to End the Work Week
A woman and two out of her three children died in a fire in Oregon on Sunday, officials said.
Officials: Woman, 2 children die in early morning house fire
Actor Channing Tatum and his 10-year-old daughter Everly were spotted trading friendship...
Channing Tatum, 10-year-old daughter trade friendship bracelets with fans at Taylor Swift show

Latest News

Authorities have made an arrest after a victim was stabbed and killed in Chicopee Sunday on...
Suspect charged in connection to fatal stabbing in Chicopee, victim identified
Red Rose Springfield
Local business’ prepare for busy weekend ahead of HOF enshrinement weekend
Get your wallet ready, the tax-free holiday weekend for most items is this weekend in the Bay...
Tax-free weekend has stores getting ready for boom in Buisness
Get your wallet ready, the tax-free holiday weekend for most items is this weekend in the Bay...
Tax-free weekend has stores getting ready for boom in Buisness