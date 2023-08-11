Gunshot victim killed on Hancock St. in Springfield, identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the identity of the man who was shot and killed on Hancock Street in Springfield Sunday night.

Emmanuel Hernandez-Garcia, was 29-years-old and from Springfield.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified him on Friday as they investigate this shooting.

Officers were called to the intersection of Hancock and Union Streets around 7:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim.

When police arrived, they found Hernandez-Garcia suffering from a gunshot wound.

“He was quickly transported to Baystate Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries,” explained Jim Leydon, with the Hampden DA’s Office.

At this time no arrest has been reported.

Bot the Springfield Police Department and the the Hampden District Attorney’s Office continue to work on this case.

If you have any information about this incident please call the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at (413) 787-6355 or anonymously ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and then add your tip.

