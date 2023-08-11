Holyoke residents on alert after multiple car thefts in the City

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Residents in Holyoke are on high alert after witnessing several car thefts in the city.

An alarming sight in Holyoke, a viewer sharing this video with Western Mass News of their car being stolen from outside their home this week.

“We need to do something about this activity that’s been going on here,” said Holyoke resident, Wilfredo Guzman.

Guzman knows that crime all too well. He tells us his car was stolen outside his home in Holyoke on Wednesday.

“I run outside, and my car was at the end of the road, and I didn’t know it was being stolen. The getaway car was right here where this transformer is driving away because that’s the car, they come in, which is a notorious CRV that everyone has been seeing,” noted Guzman.

Guzman tells Western Mass News it all took place around Noon when he ran after the car before it sped away. This video was captured on a nearby street of his car and the CRV in question. He says Holyoke police are investigating but something must be done.

“They are probably young kids and honestly I do feel bad for them because they just don’t know the amount of damage, they are doing to themselves by doing this and it’s just a reflection on the resilience that’s needed to support the community when these kids are growing up because this is a result of poor parenting. The lesson to be learned is to never leave your keys in the car and to get GPS tracking in your car,” said Guzman

We spoke with Gary Rome, owner of Gary Rome Hyundai, who says car thefts are more common during the summer months.

“We’ve seen an uptick because of the time of year because kids are out of school and they’re getting into trouble,” said Rome.

Rome tells us it’s typically Hyundai models made before 2021 without immobilizers that have been stolen this year, but Honda, Nissan, and Toyota have also been targetted car manufacturers.

“This Tik-Tok craze which started many months ago really impacts those cars that have a regular key ignition. If you have a push button start, then your car already has the immobilizer and it’s not likely that it will be stolen,” said Rome.

Since hyundai is known to have an issue following that tik tok trend, a service is being offered at Gary Rome so more people don’t fall victim to the crime.

“There are two types of upgrades there’s one where they will actually install software on your car, which will be the immobilizer and if your car is not able to receive that immobilizer Hyundai will give you a free-of-charge club of sorts that will look your steering wheel so they can’t steal their car.”

We did reach out to the Holyoke Police Department for comment today but have not yet heard back.

