Listeria outbreak may be linked to recalled ice cream cups, FDA says

Real Kosher Ice Cream recalled the Soft Serve on the Go Cups on Wednesday.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:58 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration said a multi-state listeria outbreak may be connected to certain recalled ice cream cups.

Two people have recently been hospitalized from the bacteria, according to officials.

An unopened container of Soft Serve on the Go Cups ice cream from one of those patients’ freezers tested positive for the bacteria.

Real Kosher Ice Cream recalled the Soft Serve on the Go Cups on Wednesday.

The products were sold throughout 19 states and Washington, D.C. in grocery stores, convenience markets, and Canteens vending locations.

