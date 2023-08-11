Local business’ prepare for busy weekend ahead of HOF enshrinement weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield is preparing for yet another busy weekend. We’re just one day away from the Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend which means big crowds downtown.

We spoke with the owners of two fan-favorite restaurants in downtown Springfield and both are excited to welcome people to the birthplace of basketball and serve them a good meal.

“we’ve got returning hall of famers. we’ve got NBA team owners and general managers coming,” said John Doleva the Basketball Hall of Fame’s President and CEO.

The birthplace of basketball is gearing up to enshrine at least 12 new inductees who have impacted the game into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Hall Of Fame President and CEO John Doleva spoke with Western Mass News and says this could be the biggest induction weekend since 2009.

“Our goal is to provide just the best level of hospitality to make them feel like the hall of fame and Springfield, Massachusetts is their home as well,” said Doleva

The annual tradition brings big crowds to the city of firsts….something restauranteurs Nadim Kashouh and Rita Kaputo Capua know all too well.

“We are expecting an extremely busy weekend this weekend between the enshrinement and bill burr. It’s bringing a lot of people to the city,” said Kashouh

“We make sure the kitchen staff knows what’s happening so they can prepare themselves for rush hour and all that. As far as the staff in the front, we’re just ready to rock and roll!” said Kaputo Capua.

Owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill, Nadim Kashouh, says it’s all hands on deck this weekend.

“We overstaff and we buy food and bring more beer, wine, and alcohol so we’re fully prepared because whatever we don’t use we’ll use next week,” said Kashouh.

Rita Kaputo Capua says the Red Rose welcomes players, their families, and attendees to the restaurant every year.

“The enshrinement comes every year and every year we get a huge turnout of the families, the families of the players and you can always tell because they’re all very tall!” said Kaputo Capua.

The Hall of Fame enshrinement festivities kick off at 6:30 Saturday night at the Symphony Hall.

