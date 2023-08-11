Suspect charged in connection to fatal stabbing in Chicopee, victim identified

By Jessica Michalski
Aug. 11, 2023
Chicopee, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have made an arrest after a victim was stabbed and killed in Chicopee Sunday on West Street.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office made the announcement on Friday, identifying the victim as 24-year-old, Maurice Crump from Springfield.

The suspect charged in connection to the stabbing is 21-year-old, Alex Ramos from Chicopee. Ramos has been charged with Misleading a Police Officer.

Representative of the Hampden DA’s Office, Jim Leydon, reports that Ramos was arraigned on Wednesday in Chicopee District Court.

“Bail was set at $10,000; the Commonwealth requested $50,000,” explained Leydon.

On Sunday, Chicopee Police were called to the scene around 3 p.m. near the Shell station on West Street.

When officers arrived they found Crump suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Western Mass News sent a crew to the scene as well and the gas station was closed to the public during the investigation.

[READ MORE: 1 person dead following stabbing on West Street in Chicopee]

Ramos’s next scheduled court day is set for September 7th.

At this time authorities continue to investigate the homicide. The Chicopee Police Department, MA State Police, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are all involved in the investigation.

