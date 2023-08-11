Tax-free weekend has stores getting ready for boom in Buisness

(KOSA)
By Olivia Hickey and Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) -Get your wallet ready, the tax-free holiday weekend for most items is this weekend in the Bay State.

“I’ll probably take advantage of it, 6.25 percent, off? Yeah,” said one Northampton resident.

The Holyoke Mall is already filled with buzz for the tax-free holiday taking place this Saturday and Sunday. Moms like Kaitlin Benoit say they’ll be filling their carts with back-to-school essentials, for less.

“I think the tax-free weekends definitely great for like single mothers like me. it definitely gives me a break, financially,” said Benoit.

We checked in with local businesses like Theory Skate Shop and spoke with co-owner Dan Dezuiben. He tells Western Mass News, the shelves are filled and ready for the extra foot traffic that comes with the tax-free holiday.

“We have skateboards behind us, Yeti products, anything that goes along with like skateboards, helmets, all that stuff,” said Dezuiben.

With the 6.25 percent state tax on the chopping block for two days, some shoppers have already gotten a head start on scoring some big-ticket items, under the 2,500 dollar cap like appliances.

“We take preorders prior you’re welcome to leave a posted check or credit card information and we would process that on Saturday,” Said Adam Bassell, sales manager for Salemi Appliance.

The store predicts kitchen items like stoves and refrigerators will be popular this weekend.

So we asked, will the supply chain issues we saw during the last tax-free holiday be an issue?

“We do have appliances in stock our distributor is one of the largest buying groups in New England so we buy from there and everything seems to be in stock, of course, there are some back orders, but for the most part, things are readily available,” said Bassell.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A murder suspect appeared before a judge in Northampton on Wednesday, accused of stabbing her...
Easthampton murder suspect appears in court
Actor Channing Tatum and his 10-year-old daughter Everly were spotted trading friendship...
Channing Tatum, 10-year-old daughter trade friendship bracelets with fans at Taylor Swift show
FILE - The line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York,...
The end-call button on your iPhone could move soon. What to know about Apple’s iOS 17 change
Crews in Palmer are on scene for a car crash on Gate Street Tuesday evening.
1 person transported by MedFlight after serious crash in Palmer
A shooting victim has died after police say they were called to E. Columbus Avenue in...
Gunshot victim killed, police investigate scene on E. Columbus Ave. in Springfield

Latest News

Holyoke Police Department Photo
Holyoke residents on alert after multiple car thefts in the City
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town By Town: Youth robotics program, Graham Central Railroad Anniversary, Free health fairs
The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was...
Easthampton Public Schools starts year with new leadership
Detectives recovered more than 11 grams of cocaine, a firearm magazine, a firearm silencer,...
Springfield Police Arrest Suspected Stalker with Trafficking Weight of Heroin, Cocaine, and Firearm Accessories