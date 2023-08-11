Tax-free weekend has stores getting ready for boom in Buisness

(WGGB/WSHM) -Get your wallet ready, the tax-free holiday weekend for most items is this weekend in the Bay State.

“I’ll probably take advantage of it, 6.25 percent, off? Yeah,” said one Northampton resident.

The Holyoke Mall is already filled with buzz for the tax-free holiday taking place this Saturday and Sunday. Moms like Kaitlin Benoit say they’ll be filling their carts with back-to-school essentials, for less.

“I think the tax-free weekends definitely great for like single mothers like me. it definitely gives me a break, financially,” said Benoit.

We checked in with local businesses like Theory Skate Shop and spoke with co-owner Dan Dezuiben. He tells Western Mass News, the shelves are filled and ready for the extra foot traffic that comes with the tax-free holiday.

“We have skateboards behind us, Yeti products, anything that goes along with like skateboards, helmets, all that stuff,” said Dezuiben.

With the 6.25 percent state tax on the chopping block for two days, some shoppers have already gotten a head start on scoring some big-ticket items, under the 2,500 dollar cap like appliances.

“We take preorders prior you’re welcome to leave a posted check or credit card information and we would process that on Saturday,” Said Adam Bassell, sales manager for Salemi Appliance.

The store predicts kitchen items like stoves and refrigerators will be popular this weekend.

So we asked, will the supply chain issues we saw during the last tax-free holiday be an issue?

“We do have appliances in stock our distributor is one of the largest buying groups in New England so we buy from there and everything seems to be in stock, of course, there are some back orders, but for the most part, things are readily available,” said Bassell.

