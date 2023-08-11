Town By Town: Youth robotics program, Graham Central Railroad Anniversary, Free health fairs

(WGGB/WSHM) -Town by Town is taking you to Holyoke, East Longmeadow, and Springfield.

A youth robotics program took place in Holyoke Thursday. Holyoke Community College hosted a youth robotics program for stem week. Thursday morning, the students got a chance to navigate the robots they’d been building all week around an obstacle course.

Now Town by Town takes us to East Longmeadow where Graham Central Railroad, at the depot, celebrating 1 year since Phase-1 started testing and the railroad opened for public rides, in honor of the anniversary today, all rides on the train were free!

Now our final stop is Springfield, where Baystate’s several community health centers held free health fairs in honor of National Health Center Week. The health fairs, feature food, music, giveaways, and community resource vendors. Friday’s fair is being held at the Baystate Mason Square Neighborhood health center.

