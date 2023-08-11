Town By Town: Youth robotics program, Graham Central Railroad Anniversary, Free health fairs

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) -Town by Town is taking you to Holyoke, East Longmeadow, and Springfield.

A youth robotics program took place in Holyoke Thursday. Holyoke Community College hosted a youth robotics program for stem week. Thursday morning, the students got a chance to navigate the robots they’d been building all week around an obstacle course.

Now Town by Town takes us to East Longmeadow where Graham Central Railroad, at the depot, celebrating 1 year since Phase-1 started testing and the railroad opened for public rides, in honor of the anniversary today, all rides on the train were free!

Now our final stop is Springfield, where Baystate’s several community health centers held free health fairs in honor of National Health Center Week. The health fairs, feature food, music, giveaways, and community resource vendors. Friday’s fair is being held at the Baystate Mason Square Neighborhood health center.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A murder suspect appeared before a judge in Northampton on Wednesday, accused of stabbing her...
Easthampton murder suspect appears in court
Actor Channing Tatum and his 10-year-old daughter Everly were spotted trading friendship...
Channing Tatum, 10-year-old daughter trade friendship bracelets with fans at Taylor Swift show
FILE - The line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York,...
The end-call button on your iPhone could move soon. What to know about Apple’s iOS 17 change
Crews in Palmer are on scene for a car crash on Gate Street Tuesday evening.
1 person transported by MedFlight after serious crash in Palmer
A shooting victim has died after police say they were called to E. Columbus Avenue in...
Gunshot victim killed, police investigate scene on E. Columbus Ave. in Springfield

Latest News

Tax-free weekend has stores getting ready for boom in Buisness
Holyoke Police Department Photo
Holyoke residents on alert after multiple car thefts in the City
The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was...
Easthampton Public Schools starts year with new leadership
Detectives recovered more than 11 grams of cocaine, a firearm magazine, a firearm silencer,...
Springfield Police Arrest Suspected Stalker with Trafficking Weight of Heroin, Cocaine, and Firearm Accessories