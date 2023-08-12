1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting on Boston Road and Parker Street in Springfield

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police responded to the area of Boston Road and Parker Street on Saturday morning.

According to Springfield Police Public Information officer Ryan Walsh, at around 2:35 a.m. officers responded to Parker Street and Boston Road for reports of a vehicle crash along with a gunshot victim.

At the scene, officers found two gunshot victims on scene where an adult male died due to the extent of his injuries and the woman who was driving the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

If you or anyone has any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355.

