1 hospitalized, after vehicle rolls over into the woods in Brimfield

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Brimfield crews responded to a vehicle rollover in the area of I-90 west on Saturday morning.

According to the Brimfield Fire Department, at around 6 a.m. firefighters were at the scene of I-90 west at the 67-mile marker for reports of a vehicle crash.

When crews arrived on scene they saw a pick up truck rollover into the woods.

Officials said the occupant was transported to a local hospital.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.