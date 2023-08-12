1 hospitalized, after vehicle rolls over into the woods in Brimfield
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Brimfield crews responded to a vehicle rollover in the area of I-90 west on Saturday morning.
According to the Brimfield Fire Department, at around 6 a.m. firefighters were at the scene of I-90 west at the 67-mile marker for reports of a vehicle crash.
When crews arrived on scene they saw a pick up truck rollover into the woods.
Officials said the occupant was transported to a local hospital.
