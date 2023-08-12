‘Barbie-Mania’ continues, local vintage collectors see spark in brand’s revival

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As the Barbie movie enters its fourth weekend in theaters, it continues to exceed already high expectations. We spoke with local collectors about the brand’s renaissance.

“Beth has the best windows, you do a really fantastic job with the windows,” said Tish Grier, a vintage Barbie collector.

Beth McElhiney is the owner of Easthampton’s Wonderland where storefront windows are decked out in Barbie’s best.

“It’s fun, it brings people in that may have not come in before and it just exposes them to what’s in my shop, which is pretty unique and different and one-of-a-kind stuff that… you know, I have clothes Barbie would totally wear,” expressed McElhiney.

According to Warner Brothers Media, since the movie opened in theaters on July 21, its grossed $1.03 billion in global box offices.

McElhiney told us she’s seen some of that residual success after she decided to fill her storefront with this summer’s hottest trend.

“It’s been really interesting to me because no matter what the age of the person coming in from the windows, and talking about Barbie, everybody has these great memories,” added McElhiney.

Who better to help her fill the storefront than friend and vintage Barbie collector, Tish Grier.

“Holy mackerel, that is a good question because I don’t really have a single favorite,” said Grier. “I have a lot of favorites because I had a lot of them growing up and I have a lot of them now. I think my favorite is the one that’s over there, it was called the Hollywood nails Barbie and she came out in 2000. She’s very high fashion. She has very dark lipstick and blue nail polish and sparkly shoes, all the kinds of things that I was doing in my late thirties and here it was on this doll.”

Grier has loved the dolls since childhood, but when she hear they’d hit Hollywood came with its own set of reservations.

“I was like uhhhhhh…. I was a little hesitant because I thought about the Marvel movies and I was like ‘oh is this going to be just like a fluffy, dumb… ya know dumbness,” questioned Grier.

She told Western Mass News after seeing the film, she was pleasantly surprised by its depth.

“I’m really glad because there’s a lot of work and lot of talent went into that and to see them get the appreciation that they deserve and getting that money back, because it was risky,” noted Grier. “Right now with how Hollywood is. But I’m not surprised because it does reach different generations.”

It’s the bond of Barbie, something McElhiney said she saw firsthand in theaters.

“When we went to go see the film in West Springfield, there was a group in front of us that was taking pictures in the Barbie box and it was three generations from the same family,” said McElhiney. “When they all came out afterwards and I said ‘how did you like it?’ And every single one of the from the little one all the way up to the 80-year-old… ‘it was so great’ and their whole family bonded over Barbie… of all things, it’s so hysterical.”

Barbie-Mania continues, even in our area on Friday! Springfield Museums has recreated “Barbieland” for their final Friday of their “summer spectacular”.

They’ll have several Barbie-related activities available for members from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

