Car stolen in Holyoke raises concerns among city leaders

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A recent string of thefts in one local community raises concerns among city leaders. We spoke with two city councilors who say they’ve already begun addressing this issue and thinking of ways the community can try to solve it.

“Throughout the community, it’s been happening,” said City Councilor Israel Rivera.

The most recent, a 2019 Gray Honda Civic Sedan was reportedly stolen overnight on Willow Street.

The incident hit close to home for City Councilor Israel Rivera. He tells us that car belonged to his neighbor.

“He had told me it recently happened to his daughter, they had stolen the car in front of the house. I was surprised to hear that because I hadn’t heard it yet through the grapevine, through emails, or through police,” said Rivera

Something Rivera says leaves a lasting impact on the victims.

“It’s unfortunate for the people it is happening to. It throws your day off, it throws your week off, your mood in general, being a victim to such a circumstance,” said Rivera.

A kind of disruption Faizul Johnny Sibdhanny Jr. knows all too well.

“By the time I looked over, I noticed somebody was walking out of my backyard and down my driveway. They stole my bicycle. and I was very shocked!” said Sibdhanny Jr.

In this security cam footage, you can see the suspect walking up Sibdhanny’s yard and taking off with the bicycle.

While Sibdhanny says the bike can be replaced it had other value than being just a bike.

“it was the first bike I bought with my first paycheck when I was working at Kmart. it has more sentimental value to me than anything,” said Sibdhanny Jr.

City Councilors Rivera and Kocayne Givner are on the city’s public safety committee. Now, they are seeing how they can step in and help solve this issue.

“We’ve worked together with the mayor and the police chief to ensure they have enough funding this year to add on a couple more officers that can help out in regards to traffic and also walking the streets,” said Rivera.

“Sometimes I think, you know, we have to just be mindful to not leave our keys in the car, leave our windows open or leave things on seats that could be obviously interesting. But if the lighting is good it’s less likely someone is going to break in,” said Givner

Givner tells us she has already filed an order to improve the lighting on one block in her ward. Something Sibdhanny was very excited to hear. Holyoke Community College also confirmed to us that their campus parking lots have also been targeted. We’re told pickup trucks were specifically targeted last night. The college is now investigating alongside the Holyoke Police Department.

