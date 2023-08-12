FOUND: Dog is stolen from 9-year-old while walking in the park

The family has searched every day since he was stolen.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -UPDATE: Cosmo has been found at a shelter in the Boston area and is being picked up by the family Saturday. The family would like to thank everyone who offered to help search for him this Sunday.

It’s been 8 days since Cosmo, a 10-year-old terrier mix, was stolen from the hands of little Marcelino. He recalls the moment and tells us how he’s feeling.

“Sad and kind of angry,” said Marcelino.

Those are the emotions of Marcelino, a 9-year-old from Springfield who had his dog stolen at Myrtle Street Park on August 3rd.

“I was walking and then they approached me and then they said “Hello, you have a cute dog. Can I give it water and pet it?” and I said sure. They took it. the dog. They like, snatched it from me,” said Marcelino

Marcelino recalls two women snatching Cosmo out of his hands and driving off in a gray minivan.

His family now sharing flyers, trying every day, to find their four-legged best friend.

“It really hurt. It wakes me up a little bit because you really don’t think it will happen to you. All night I’m up talking to people in lost pets’ networks and lost pets’ sites. We have had a lot of attention on Cosmo. So, that’s what we’ve been doing. Working really hard on just getting the word out and getting the flyers out,” said Felicia Berard.

Berard filed a police report with Springfield police who say detectives are currently investigating.

While the investigation continues, Berard has only one thing to say to the people who took Cosmo away.

“I would just want them to give him back. No questions asked. We really love him. He’s been a part of our family for a very long time and he’s very old. I didn’t want him to be taken from us, you know? He really misses his family, I’m sure. I just had him for a long time. We love him and we miss him. Just return him. you are not his true family,” said Berard

