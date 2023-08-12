Hockey tournament in honor of Kevin Major highlights importance of AED devices

The annual Kevin J. Major hockey tournament kicked off on Friday night.
By Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The annual Kevin J. Major hockey tournament kicked off on Friday night.

The tournament was held at Olympia Ice Rink in West Springfield.

All the money raised during this weekends tournament will go towards providing AED units, and teaching CPR to local groups and organizations involved with youth.

Western Mass News spoke with the director of the event, Susan Canning and she told us what this means to the community.

”This is a great opportunity this weekend not only to have a lot of fun, keep Kevin’s memory alive, but its also a time to raise awareness to the importance of knowing how to do CPR and also to have automatic external defibrillators in all public areas, especially where our children are playing.”

There will be 19 teams playing throughout the weekend.

The tournament wrap up late Sunday night.

