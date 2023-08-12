Holyoke crews respond after car goes into canal at Lyman and Main Streets

Holyoke crews respond after a car goes into a canal near Lyman and Main Streets on Saturday...
Holyoke crews respond after a car goes into a canal near Lyman and Main Streets on Saturday morning.(Holyoke Fire Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke crews respond after a car goes into a canal near Lyman and Main Streets on Saturday morning.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, at around 1:50 a.m. firefighters were on scene for reports of a corvette going into a canal in the area of Lyman and Canal Streets.

When crews arrived they saw an occupant inside the vehicle and officers from the police department were able to get the person out safely.

The individual was then transported to a local hospital for observation as crews waited for Red’s Towing to recover the car.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have made an arrest after a victim was stabbed and killed in Chicopee Sunday on...
Suspect charged in connection to fatal stabbing in Chicopee, victim identified
Authorities have released the identity of the man who was shot and killed on Hancock Street in...
Gunshot victim killed on Hancock St. in Springfield, identified
Red Rose Springfield
Local business’ prepare for busy weekend ahead of HOF enshrinement weekend
“We need to do something about this activity that’s been going on here,” said Holyoke resident,...
Holyoke residents on alert after multiple car thefts in the City
The former chief is accused of embezzling 28 thousand dollars.
Former Ware fire chief indicted after embezzling 28k

Latest News

A Hampshire County grand jury indicted the former fire chief of Ware on Thursday for allegedly...
Former Ware fire chief indicted after embezzling 28k
Shocking newly released police dash camera footage shows a Northampton officer pulling a woman...
Northampton Police pull 60-year old woman out of car during traffic stop
Fairgoers arrive early for first day of 2022 Big E
Local Deli begins to prepare for the Big E
Local leaders and healthcare officials will be cutting the ribbon on Monday for the Valley...
New behavioral health hospital prepares to open in Holyoke