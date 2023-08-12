Holyoke crews respond after car goes into canal at Lyman and Main Streets

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke crews respond after a car goes into a canal near Lyman and Main Streets on Saturday morning.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, at around 1:50 a.m. firefighters were on scene for reports of a corvette going into a canal in the area of Lyman and Canal Streets.

When crews arrived they saw an occupant inside the vehicle and officers from the police department were able to get the person out safely.

The individual was then transported to a local hospital for observation as crews waited for Red’s Towing to recover the car.

