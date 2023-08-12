PHOTOS: Archaeologists discover 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico

Caption
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (CNN) - Archaeologists have uncovered the lost remains of a Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.

Based on the ceramics found around the site, experts date the village to around 450 to 650 A.D. making it to be about 1,500 years old.

According to Mexico’s National Institute of History and Anthropology, several remnants of buildings were found within the settlement.

Three bodies, one child and two adults, were also discovered.

Archaeologists believe the village may have housed a community of fishermen and gatherers, as well as artisans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have made an arrest after a victim was stabbed and killed in Chicopee Sunday on...
Suspect charged in connection to fatal stabbing in Chicopee, victim identified
Authorities have released the identity of the man who was shot and killed on Hancock Street in...
Gunshot victim killed on Hancock St. in Springfield, identified
Springfield is preparing for yet another busy weekend. We’re just one day away from the...
Local business’ prepare for busy weekend ahead of HOF enshrinement weekend
First Alert Weather Day - Potentially Severe Storms Saturday Night
First Alert Weather Day - Potentially Severe Storms Saturday Night
“We need to do something about this activity that’s been going on here,” said Holyoke resident,...
Holyoke residents on alert after multiple car thefts in the City

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. MH-60 Seahawk helicopter flies over Iranian Revolutionary Guard patrol boats in...
Shippers warned to stay away from Iranian waters over seizure threat as US-Iran tensions high
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
File - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up during practice at the NFL football team's...
Damar Hamlin makes an early impact in returning to field in Bills’ preseason game against Colts
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs...
Biden’s reelection bid faces vulnerabilities in wake of special counsel appointment
The annual Kevin J. Major hockey tournament kicked off on Friday night.
Hockey tournament honoring Kevin Major highlights importance of AED devices