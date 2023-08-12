Police seize dirt bikes while on security detail in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two dirt bikes were seized in Springfield while police worked a dirt bike public safety detail on Wednesday.

This comes as Springfield Police continue to receive complaints from residents about illegal dirt bikes on streets.

According to the Springfield Police Department, on Wednesday just after 6 p.m. officers seized the bikes on Walnut Street after a 16-year-old rider tried passing a turning vehicle.

The biker ended up hitting a vehicle and was thrown from his bike. He was then taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said that earlier that evening another bike was seized after police stopped the rider after seeing the bike was unregistered.

