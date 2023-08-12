Police seize dirt bikes while on security detail in Springfield

Two dirt bikes were seized in Springfield while police worked a dirt bike public safety detail on Wednesday.
By Liam Murphy and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two dirt bikes were seized in Springfield while police worked a dirt bike public safety detail on Wednesday.

This comes as Springfield Police continue to receive complaints from residents about illegal dirt bikes on streets.

According to the Springfield Police Department, on Wednesday just after 6 p.m. officers seized the bikes on Walnut Street after a 16-year-old rider tried passing a turning vehicle.

The biker ended up hitting a vehicle and was thrown from his bike. He was then taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said that earlier that evening another bike was seized after police stopped the rider after seeing the bike was unregistered.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have made an arrest after a victim was stabbed and killed in Chicopee Sunday on...
Suspect charged in connection to fatal stabbing in Chicopee, victim identified
Authorities have released the identity of the man who was shot and killed on Hancock Street in...
Gunshot victim killed on Hancock St. in Springfield, identified
Springfield is preparing for yet another busy weekend. We’re just one day away from the...
Local business’ prepare for busy weekend ahead of HOF enshrinement weekend
“We need to do something about this activity that’s been going on here,” said Holyoke resident,...
Holyoke residents on alert after multiple car thefts in the City
A Hampshire County grand jury indicted the former fire chief of Ware on Thursday for allegedly...
Former Ware fire chief indicted after embezzling 28k

Latest News

Town by town is taking you to Monson, West Springfield and Chicopee.
Town by Town: ‘T-Pot & Tings’ exhibit, East Coast Mineral and Fossil show, veterans lunch
A Hampshire County grand jury indicted the former fire chief of Ware on Thursday for allegedly...
Former Ware fire chief indicted after embezzling 28k
Authorities have made an arrest after a victim was stabbed and killed in Chicopee Sunday on...
Suspect charged in connection to fatal stabbing in Chicopee, victim identified
Springfield is preparing for yet another busy weekend. We’re just one day away from the...
Local business’ prepare for busy weekend ahead of HOF enshrinement weekend