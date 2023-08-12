Six Flags New England hiring 300 employees for ‘Fright Fest’ season

Six Flags New England hosted their annual “Fright Fest” auditions on Friday afternoon.
By Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The park will be hiring 300 entertainment employees in less than 30 days for the Halloween season.

Performers were encouraged to prepare a one minute monologue for their audition, while also being prepared to scream, walk, and laugh like their favorite monster.

Western Mass News spoke with Fahad Rahmat, one of the events coordinators in Six Flags and she told us what they’re looking for in an ideal candidate.

”We’re looking for high energy, high scare people who are looking to try something exciting, something new, or even just want to take their love for Halloween and add a new dimension to it.”

This year’s “Fright Fest” lineup promises to be scarier than ever, with over 20 haunted attractions.

Fright fest kicks off on Saturday, September 23.

