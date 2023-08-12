Springfield Museums hosts first ever ‘Barbie-Land’ event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fans of Barbie gathered together at the Springfield museums for their first ever Barbie day on Friday.

It marks the museums final Friday of their “Summer Spectacular.”

“Barbie-Land” was full of fun and pink themed activities.

Visitors were able to pose for photos in the Barbie box, make Barbie bracelets, and enjoy music.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.