Town by Town: ‘T-Pot & Tings’ exhibit, East Coast Mineral and Fossil show, veterans lunch

Town by town is taking you to Monson, West Springfield and Chicopee.
By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The 19th annual T-Pot & Tings exhibition took place on Friday.

The exhibit was held at the Juliet Rose Pottery studio, on Reimers Road in Monson.

Guests can purchase unique pottery for their homes and gardens.

The exhibit will run until Monday August 14th.

The East Coast Gem, Mineral and Fossil show kicked off on the Big E fairgrounds in West Springfield.

It’s the largest show of it’s kind east of the Mississippi River!

Over a hundred vendors were in attendance, selling things like mineral specimens, fossils, gemstones, and jewelry.

The show will run until Sunday, August 13th.

Lastly, a “Building Bridges” veterans lunch will be held on Friday, August 25th at the Elks Lodge in Chicopee.

The event will be held on the last Friday of every month at noon.

All veterans welcome to attend and bring a guest along with them.

