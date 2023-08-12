As wildfires rage in Hawaii, locals fear for loved ones in the area

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The wildfires ravaging the Hawaiian island of Maui since Wednesday are blamed for the deaths of at least 55 people.

But with the flames getting under control, people like Dana-Lynn Ko’omoa Lange worry that the number will soon grow.

That is why she’s doing everything she can to reach out to those she knows back in Hawaii.

“I do have former students that have family there. I’m not exactly sure what part of the island they are from. So, I reached out to them to see how their families are doing. It’s interesting, times like these. I just reflect back on when 9/11 happened. I reached out to everyone I knew that were affected in new york. Similar things happened here, you know, other people that aren’t even from Hawaii were emailing me and people that I know from Hawaii asking if our ohana is safe if we were fine, and it’s just interesting,” said Ko’omoa Lange.

Ko’omoa Lange just moved to East Longmeadow a month ago to take on a new role as an Associate Professor of Pharmacology at Western New England University.

She tells Western Mass News about what’s worrying her most.

“Hawaii, we’re isolated. so, when things like this happen there is always a shortage of resources. The lack of electricity is one thing I really worry about. The health hazard with the smoke. I mean, is also similar with volcanic activity with the ashes. The smoke will be dangerous to people’s health. People losing a lot of jobs. I mean, is going to affect the economy. That’s a big part of the tourist industry in Lahaina, so, yeah.” said Ko’omoa Lange.

Other than much-needed items like water bottles, canned food, and clothing, Ko’omoa Lange says professionals in the medical field may be needed to help. something that she says she would do in a heartbeat.

“I think in times like these, that’s when it’s good to have a medical school in the state, pharmacy school, nursing school. I’m sure they’ll have people going out there to help for anyone who has any need in medical care. I was already looking for flights, just in case,” said Ko’omoa Lange.

