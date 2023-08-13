Investigation underway after deadly shooting on Dresden and State Streets in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police is investigating after a man was shot near State and Dresden Street on Saturday night;.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 9: 20 p.m. on Saturday, officers were on scene in the area of Dresden and State Streets after being notified of a ShotSpotter activation.

When officers arrived they found a gunshot victim. The man was then transported to Baystate Medical Center where he later died due to the extent of his injuries.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit is investigating along with the Hampden D.A’s office.

If you or anyone has any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355.

