49-year-old Chicopee man charged following motorcycle crash on Cady Street in Ludlow

A Chicopee man is facing multiple charges after a motorcycle crash in Ludlow on Friday night.
A Chicopee man is facing multiple charges after a motorcycle crash in Ludlow on Friday night.((Source: RNN))
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee man is facing multiple charges after a motorcycle crash in Ludlow on Friday night.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, on Friday at around 5:36 p.m. officers responded to Cady Street after receiving 911 calls from residents concerning a motorcyclist driving with high speed.

When officers arrived on scene they saw the motorcycle crash on the street.

Area crews assisted the operator where he sustained serious injuries and was later transported to a local hospital.

Officials have now revealed the man in the crash to be 49-year-old Chicopee man who is being charged with:

  • Operating under the influence
  • Negligent operation of a vehicle
  • Failure to stop for police
  • Operating a vehicle with a revoked license
  • Uninsured vehicle
  • Unregistered vehicle
  • Marked lanes violation
  • Speeding
  • Number plate missing on the vehicle
  • Motorcycle helmet violation

