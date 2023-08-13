Basketball Hall of Fame hosts events before enshrinement ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -It was a packed house at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday morning.

Basketball fans got to enjoy a host of festivities put on by the Basketball Hall of Fame before watching the legends of the game be forever enshrined in basketball history.

“That’s my era, that’s literally my era. Dwyane Wade is one of my favorite basketball players growing up. Tony Parker won a lot of championships with the Spurs. Dirk is another legend and you can’t forget Pau Gasol, " said Springfield Resident Christopher Medina.

In attendance for Saturday’s festivities was Sovia Lauriano also known as ‘The Spurs Lady’

She made the over 2 thousand-mile trip from San Antonio, Texas to the Hall of Fame in Springfield to watch San Antonio Spurs legends Gregg Popovich and Tony Parker enter the Basketball Hall of Fame.

In a meet in greet at Mohegan Sun on Friday, the Spurs head coach greeted her with a hug.

“He hugged me and hugged me! Squeezed me I mean it was awesome. I was so happy,” said Lauriano.

While on her Hall of Fame trip to Springfield, Lauriano tells Western Mass News she also took the time to check out the exhibits.

“It has been fantastic. Everybody is so nice and you get to meet a lot of NBA players,” said Lauriano.

Also available for fans was an autograph signing session featuring hall of famers Gary Payton, Alonzo Mourning, and Sheryl Swoopes.

For fans looking to test their virtual NBA skills. The Basketball Hall of Fame put on an NBA 2K23 tournament where fans competed for prizes.

“I don’t really play video games, but 10 years ago I was really good. I probably would’ve won a tournament. I’m going to give it a shot today, we’ll see,” said Medina.

