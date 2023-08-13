‘Community Safety Day’ in Amherst helps residents connect with first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Amherst Senior Center hosted their second annual “Community Safety Day” on Saturday afternoon.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event gives the community a way to connect with their local first responders especially since older adults represent a third of the cities 911 calls.

Activities from the safety day included a touch-a-truck, jaw of life presentation, car seat inspections and more.

