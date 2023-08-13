‘Community Safety Day’ in Amherst helps residents connect with first responders

The Amherst Senior Center hosted their second annual “Community Safety Day” on Saturday afternoon.
By Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere, Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Amherst Senior Center hosted their second annual “Community Safety Day” on Saturday afternoon.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event gives the community a way to connect with their local first responders especially since older adults represent a third of the cities 911 calls.

Activities from the safety day included a touch-a-truck, jaw of life presentation, car seat inspections and more.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting on Boston Road and Parker Street in Springfield
First Alert Meteorologist Casey Dorn has your latest forecast
Storms Possible Overnight; Humid Sunday with Sun & a Spot Storm
Brimfield crews responded to a vehicle rollover in the area of I-90 west on Saturday morning.
1 hospitalized, after vehicle rolls over into the woods in Brimfield
Authorities have made an arrest after a victim was stabbed and killed in Chicopee Sunday on...
Suspect charged in connection to fatal stabbing in Chicopee, victim identified
Two dirt bikes were seized in Springfield while police worked a dirt bike public safety detail...
Police seize dirt bikes while on security detail in Springfield

Latest News

The TS Mobile Accessories 2023 summer car show was held in Chicopee on Saturday afternoon.
TS Mobile Accessories car show to benefit Springfield Shriners Children’s Hospital
Getting Answers: August 13
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Aug. 13
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Investigation underway after deadly shooting on Dresden and State Streets in Springfield
The Amherst Senior Center hosted their second annual “Community Safety Day” on Saturday...
Community Safety Day in Amherst helps residents connect with first responders