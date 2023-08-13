Forest Park Zoo hosts first kindergarten kickoff in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Springfield, the Forest Park Zoo hosted their 1st ever kindergarten kickoff. This free event took place today from 10 to 1 pm.

All incoming Springfield kindergartners were invited so they could get the chance to practice skills needed for their upcoming year in elementary school. These included, how to write their name, cut shapes and identify colors.

All students who attended received a backpack -- along with some school supplies.

