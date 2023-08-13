Forest Park Zoo hosts first kindergarten kickoff in Springfield

Western Mass News Logo
Western Mass News Logo(Western Mass News photo)
By Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti, Morgan Briggs and Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Springfield, the Forest Park Zoo hosted their 1st ever kindergarten kickoff. This free event took place today from 10 to 1 pm.

All incoming Springfield kindergartners were invited so they could get the chance to practice skills needed for their upcoming year in elementary school. These included, how to write their name, cut shapes and identify colors.

All students who attended received a backpack -- along with some school supplies.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Meteorologist Casey Dorn has your latest forecast
Storms Possible Overnight; Humid Sunday with Sun & a Spot Storm
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting on Boston Road and Parker Street in Springfield
Brimfield crews responded to a vehicle rollover in the area of I-90 west on Saturday morning.
1 hospitalized, after vehicle rolls over into the woods in Brimfield
Authorities have made an arrest after a victim was stabbed and killed in Chicopee Sunday on...
Suspect charged in connection to fatal stabbing in Chicopee, victim identified
Authorities have released the identity of the man who was shot and killed on Hancock Street in...
Gunshot victim killed on Hancock St. in Springfield, identified

Latest News

Hampden District Attorney's office in Springfield
Hampden DA’s office partners with Non-profit, gives food out
On Saturday night, David Hixon became the first Division III coach to ever join the hall.
Former Amherst College coach, David Hixon becomes first DIII coach to join HOF
Basketball fans got to enjoy a host of festivities put on by the Basketball Hall of Fame before...
Basketball Hall of Fame hosts events before enshrinement ceremony
Basketball fans got to enjoy a host of festivities put on by the Basketball Hall of Fame before...
Basketball Hall of Fame hosts events before enshrinement ceremony