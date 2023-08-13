Former Amherst College coach, David Hixon becomes first DIII coach to join HOF

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield is the home of basketball, and tonight, it was home to the legends of the game as 12 new inductees were enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame.

In downtown Springfield, hundreds of people flocked to Springfield’s Symphony Hall to watch the biggest names in basketball take to the red carpet for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Enshrinement Ceremony. One of those stars is a coach who made a name for himself, right here in our backyard.

On Saturday night, David Hixon became the first Division III coach to ever join the hall.

Hixon attended Amherst College in the ‘70s and has stayed ever since, coaching men’s basketball for four decades, leading the team to 20 NCAA tournament appearances and winning 2 national championships. Now, his time has come to be forever remembered.

“It’s great I mean it’s unbelievable, I hope we’re opening doors, there are a lot of great coaches at a lot of different levels for them to recognize Division 3 along with all the other great ball players, coaches from the NBA and Division I that sort of thing it’s terrific for the sport of basketball.

We caught up with Hixon before Saturday’s ceremony on the court named after him. In a gym decorated with his victories, we asked him what he thinks was the key to his success:

“I work really hard building a culture and a family,” said Hixon.

He says he couldn’t do it without the support of loved ones, athletes, and more.

“I worked really hard at it but if I didn’t have those people around me I didn’t get here,” said Hixon.

After decades of success, what’s next for the coach, when he receives one of the highest honors in basketball?

“I don’t think there’s anything above this I think watching my kids make their own way, spending time with my wife, going down south to Florida to play golf. I love retirement I do, it’s exciting, right?” said Hixon.

Coach Hixon was welcomed into the hall tonight by John Calipari and Jim Calhoun. Hixon joins the hall with a class that includes names like Dwayne Wade, Tony Parker, and All-time great coach Gregg Popovich.

