Hampden DA’s office partners with Non-profit, gives food out

Hampden District Attorney's office in Springfield
Hampden District Attorney's office in Springfield(Western Mass News)
By Morgan Briggs, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:48 AM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Springfield Saturday, the Hampden District Attorney’s office partnered with, Springfield Together Incorporated, to help give food out to some local families in need.

The event started at 12 p.m. making this the 2nd food distribution event of the summer.

Western Mass News spoke with Hampden DA Anthony Gullini about how this food insecurity program came together.

“A portion of the money, this is a partnership, came from the Hampden District Attorney’s office Forfeiture Community Support grant program. A grant, just a few months ago, was given to Springfield together, in which Neal Phillips and Ali Bulut are partners, and they give back to the 4th Park and the larger Springfield community,” said Gullini.

Springfield Together received 1300 dollars for food giveaways. Each giveaway will include 200 boxes of fresh fruits, vegetables, pasta, and bread for local families in need.

