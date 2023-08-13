‘It’s amazing to our family’: Kevin Major hockey tournament raises awareness for CPR training, AED devices

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - For the 13th year, hockey players in western Massachusetts came together in support of the Kevin J. Major hockey tournament to raise money to provide AED and CPR classes to local organizations involved with youth.

19 hockey teams hit the ice for the annual Kevin J. Major memorial hockey tournament at the Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield.

The tournament in honor of Kevin Major, who died back in 2011 after suffering from cardiac arrest at the young age of 19.

Kev’s foundation’ was started by Kevin Major’s mother Susan Canning after her son’s death.

She told Western Mass News support for the foundation’s tournament continues to grow year by year.

“The tournament grows each year,” said Canning. “It grows with different participants. Some of our participants have aged out, and some of them have aged in. We got some that when we started, they were too young to play, now they’re age appropriate.”

All the money raised by the organization goes towards acquiring automated external defibrillators, also known as AEDs and providing CPR classes to local organizations involved with youth.

The tools and skillset could prove potentially lifesaving for those who suffer a sudden cardiac arrest.

Shannon LaPlant has been volunteering with the foundation for over a decade and has kids who play sports.

She told Western Mass News, in the event of an emergency she hopes people around her kids are in the best possible situation to take life-saving measures.

“It’s all about promoting and making everybody aware of sudden cardiac arrest in the youth,” expressed LaPlant. “It’s very important to make everybody aware of the issues and make them aware of CPR and training.”

The goal for Canning is to have as many people CPR trained as possible and have AEDs in all public areas in Massachusetts.

She told us, those tools increase the survival rate if someone were to suffer from cardiac arrest.

“Knowledge throughout the community has proven time and time again when CPR is started immediately and you have an AED on-site, you have as much as three times the survival rate,” explained Canning.

For Canning seeing teams come out every year in memory of her son to support her cause is an emotional experience.

She hopes her organization can continue to bring awareness to this deadly issue and continue to aid the life-saving efforts against cardiac arrest.

“It is amazing to me and our family and to our family of volunteers that we have absolutely no problem filling the tournament,” added Canning. “We have 19 teams in the tournament this year. This is the first year we are here at the Olympia and we’re here due to the size of the tournament and the availability of two sheets of ice. We are so grateful for the continued support.”

