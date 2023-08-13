Sun & Clouds Today and Tomorrow, Rain Chances Return by Tuesday Morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A damp and humid start this morning as a few lingering showers pass off to our south. Showers and storms we were expected yesterday mainly passed to our south and did not come together across western mass as the cold front lagged off to our west, so we lucked out and missed out on severe weather. Yesterday there were several severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings across portions of New York state and Pennsylvania.

For today, we should see increasing sunshine heading through the afternoon with highs in the middle 80′s. Dew points should remain in the 60′s so it will feel a bit on the muggy side. Through tonight, partly cloudy skies with lows dropping into the lower 60′s. For Monday, a blend of sun and clouds, and less humid with highs in the lower to middle 80′s. There is a low chance for a stray spot shower, however most of western mass will remain dry.

Heading into Tuesday, an area of low pressure looks to pass to our south and give us the chance for some showers. At times, we could see some steady, soaking rain. Timing looks to have the bulk of the rain come in the overnight hours Monday night into Tuesday, and last through the early morning hours Tuesday. Showers should taper off by mid to late morning, leaving the rest of the day on the cloudy side with a few isolated showers. Highs Tuesday should reach the upper 70′s to lower 80′s.

Wednesday and Thursday look to be dry and nice days, however a bit on the muggy side. Highs both days in the lower to middle 80′s with a blend of sun and clouds.

Then our next weather makers looks to come in for Friday with an area of low pressure. Right now, models are trending that Friday could see some soaking rainfall throughout the day. This is almost a week away, so this will be our next system to monitor throughout the week. Friday will also be the most humid with dew points reaching the 70′s. Following this, the weekend and into the following week is trending dry and nice with highs in the lower to middle 80′s.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.