TS Mobile Accessories car show to benefit Springfield Shriners Children’s Hospital

The TS Mobile Accessories 2023 summer car show was held in Chicopee on Saturday afternoon.
By Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti, Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The TS Mobile Accessories 2023 summer car show was held in Chicopee on Saturday afternoon.

The event took place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The annual car show presented 30 trophies with Mayor John Vieau giving out the kids choice award.

A portion of Saturday’s proceeds will be donated to the Springfield Shriners Children’s Hospital.

