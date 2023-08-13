TS Mobile Accessories car show to benefit Springfield Shriners Children’s Hospital
Published: Aug. 13, 2023
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The TS Mobile Accessories 2023 summer car show was held in Chicopee on Saturday afternoon.
The event took place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The annual car show presented 30 trophies with Mayor John Vieau giving out the kids choice award.
A portion of Saturday’s proceeds will be donated to the Springfield Shriners Children’s Hospital.
