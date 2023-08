NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A bear was spotted Monday morning in a tree outside Thornes Marketplace in Northampton on Hampton Avenue.

Police were on-scene, as well as MassWildlife.

We’re told that officials were able to slowly coax the bear down and it eventually ran into nearby woods.

