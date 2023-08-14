Best states to live in: how Massachusetts ranked

Commonwealth of Massachusetts
Commonwealth of Massachusetts(MGN Online)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - A new study has ranked the best states in the country in which to live.

Personal finance website WalletHub released their 2023 list and it indicated that Massachusetts ranked number one on the list of 50 states.

In determining their rankings, the report examined metrics including cost of living, types of attractions, weather, recreational opportunities, education, and safety.

Massachusetts ranked the following, according to Wallethub:

  • 8th – Percent of population in poverty
  • 13th – Income growth
  • 1st – Percent of insured population
  • 2nd – Percent of adults in fair or poor health
  • 5th – Average weekly work hours
  • 10th – Restaurants per capita
Source: WalletHub

Other states among the top five included New Jersey at number two, New Hampshire at number three, New York at number four, and Wyoming at number five.

You can CLICK HERE to read the full report.

