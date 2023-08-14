Best states to live in: how Massachusetts ranked

(WGGB/WSHM) - A new study has ranked the best states in the country in which to live.

Personal finance website WalletHub released their 2023 list and it indicated that Massachusetts ranked number one on the list of 50 states.

In determining their rankings, the report examined metrics including cost of living, types of attractions, weather, recreational opportunities, education, and safety.

Massachusetts ranked the following, according to Wallethub:

8th – Percent of population in poverty

13th – Income growth

1st – Percent of insured population

2nd – Percent of adults in fair or poor health

5th – Average weekly work hours

10th – Restaurants per capita

Other states among the top five included New Jersey at number two, New Hampshire at number three, New York at number four, and Wyoming at number five.

