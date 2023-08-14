Citizens call for change in policing after controversial traffic stop in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -People gathered outside Northampton’s city hall Sunday, to call for changes in policing after footage from a traffic stop in April was released that shocked many people.

“It was completely despicable, I know Marisol, I know people like Marisol, we grew up in the same neighborhood, to think that someone could put their hands on an elderly woman like that or anybody in general, it was gut-wrenching,” said John Rivera, a member of the worker’s party of Western Massachusetts

On April 4, 2023, Northampton police officer John Sellew tried to conduct a traffic stop on Marisol Driouech. Who drove by him with a broken headlight.

According to police records, Sellew approached the Kia Driouech was driving, explaining he was pulling her over for the broken headlight and failing to pull over.

Driouech, a primarily Spanish speaker, informs the officer she didn’t understand why she was stopped. Her attorney, confirms to Western mass news, English is not her first language.

The officer asked her for her licenses and registration several times and called for additional units.

After this, the stop begins to escalate.

After asking for the documents again, Sellew ordered Driouech out of her car multiple times.

She then began rolling up her window and according to documents reached for the car’s gearshift.

Sellew then reached into the vehicle and began to pull Driouech out of the car.

After a struggle between the two, a second officer shows up, and peppers sprays driouech, she was put in handcuffs and placed in the back of a police car.

More officers arrived at the scene, including an officer to translate for driouech who speaks Spanish.

An internal investigation by the Northampton Police Department found Sellew’s use of force to be within the department’s policies.

Sellew was not suspended for the incident but attended verbal de-escalation classes in June and July.

When Western Mass News spoke with Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper earlier this week, she said the situation could have been less intense, if Officer Sellew took more time to talk to the driver.

“We want to be able to be on scene and de-escalate them and not escalate them. In this case, without a doubt, anyone who has seen this video can see the communication is not effective from the officer,” said Kasper.

City Mayor Gina Louise-Sciarra also reacted to the footage, and shared a statement with Western Mass News that reads in part:

“it is clear to me that a slower, more considered interaction and more effective communication could have avoided the escalation of the situation. I was very concerned to see the situation escalate to such a degree on the video and strongly disagree with how the officer handled it.”

Meantime, John Rivera hopes the footage gives people a new perspective of the officers that serve the city.

If they can’t serve, an elderly woman who doesn’t speak English, it really puts into perspective who they serve, whether it’s themselves or their own interest.” said Rivera.

Police tell us that Driouech has threatened legal action, the attorney representing Marisol Driouech shared a statement with Western Mass News on today’s rally that reads in part:

“According to an outside agency, this was reasonable and proportionate policing…if we don’t want 60-year-old women pulled out of their cars, beaten, and sprayed with chemical weapons over a broken headlight, we should stop hiring people whose specific job is to do that.”

